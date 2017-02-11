Sport Horse Nation Spotlight: 6 Thoroughbreds In Search of New Jockey

In the market for a new four-legged partner? You may find your unicorn on our sister site, Sport Horse Nation. To help with the search, we’re going to feature a selection of current listings here on EN each week.

The Thoroughbred is one of the most versatile, athletic and loyal breeds. In this edition we’re featuring six Thoroughbreds, raced and unraced, that are searching for a new adventure buddy. We’ve included the ad copy provided; click the links for videos, pricing and contact information.

17h TB Gelding

Salt is a 7 year old, 17.0hh bay Thoroughbred (unraced) gelding. Salt’s personality is the icing on the cake – he is a very friendly horse with an expressive personality and loves his people. Has the potential to excel in many disciplines; dressage, jumpers, eventing. 3 solid gaits and has begun work on leg yields, shoulder in, lead changes,etc. Has schooled water, ditches, banks, coops as well as hacked out alone and with company and competed at local shows around Area 1 (up to BN level). Spent four months during 2016 summer in professional training; can provide contact information for his trainers. I am currently a Freshman in college and no longer have the time to devote to him that he deserves. Not for a beginner but not an overly complicated ride either. No vices, good for farrier, vet, bathing, etc. Price negotiable to the right home. Located in Vermont.

16.2 hand Training level gelding

A Fine Wine (barn name: JJ) is a 16.2 hand 10 year old registered Thoroughbred chestnut gelding. JJ is presently competing at the training level in eventing, and is ready for preliminary. JJ is a cross country machine and would easily take a Young Rider through the levels. That being said, JJ is a sensible and mannerly horse, and has already proven he can pack a rider around the BN/N levels. JJ is a snaffle ride for all three phases and likes a rider that has gentle hands (he does not pull). JJ is one of the softest jumpers we have ever ridden, and is a joy to ride over fences. He is excellent to hack out and school cross country and is mannerly in the barn. JJ is uphill, beautiful, correct, and has big bones and feet. JJ loves to be ridden and will come when you call in the pasture. JJ is an excellent teacher, has a very soft mouth, and is easy to put together in the dressage. We want to see JJ with a person that he can bond with and love. Sound and healthy. Located in West Virginia.

“Enzo,” 2005 Grey Thoroughbred Gelding

“Enzo,” affectionately known as Zo around the barn, is an 11 year old, 16H Thoroughbred Gelding who has successfully competed through training level. With three lovely gaits and exceptional scope, Enzo is a blast to ride XC and would be the perfect mount for a junior or young rider looking for a horse that has the temperament and scope to take them up the levels! Enzo has a phenomenal, “in-your-pocket” personality and is a DREAM to have in the barn and travel with. Enzo has excellent ground manners, stands quietly for the vet/farrier, travels well and has no naughty stall habits. Unfortunately due to owner moving on to college he is being offered up for sale. Enzo spent 2016 teaching a young rider the ropes of eventing, taking home two 6th’s, one 2nd, and a 5th place at the Carolina Horse Park War Horse championship. Located in North Carolina.

Lovely Young Novice Horse Ready to Continue Up the Levels

Nico is a six year old 16.3 hand Thoroughbred (breezed but never raced). He’s been in consistent training since he was three and is always the perfect gentleman in any situation. Went novice all last year as a five year old; scores very well on the flat, has an uncomplicated jump, and a great brain for an adult amateur or young rider. Definitely has the jump for continuing up the levels. Has the sweetest, most in-your-pocket personality with no vices. Will be someone’s dream horse – tall, dark and handsome with athleticism and a lovely personality to match! Located in Florida.

Sugar Sam novice/training packer

Very sad to say this guy is for sale, he’s the best horse for a little girl or just a novice amature. Sugar sam is as sweet as his name, he is a 11 year old thoroughbred that has raced and has competed through training level. He has extravagant movements for a thoroughbred he loves to lengthen his legs for cross country and collect for dressage. Sam normally scores in the upper 20’s in dressage and you bet he goes clear on the cross country he will take on any question without hesitation. I cannot express enough how sweet this guy is! Located in Kentucky.

The Scotsman – 2008, 16H, Grey Thoroughbred Gelding

The Scotsman is an experienced eventer that’s earned multiple top three placings at Novice and Unrecognized Training level events with scope for Preliminary. He’s easy to make round, uncomplicated to jump and goes in a plain snaffle for all 3 phases. The Scotsman would be best suited for a junior, young rider or adult amateur rider. Located in South Carolina.

Listings included in this article are randomly selected and confirmed to be current and active before inclusion. Sport Horse Nation features user-generated content and therefore cannot verify or make any warranty as to the validity or reliability of information.