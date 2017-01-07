Sport Horse Nation Spotlight: Five Fabulous Mares

In the market for a new four-legged partner? You may find your unicorn on our sister site, Sport Horse Nation. To help with the search, we’re going to feature a selection of current listings here on EN each week.

Mares unfairly receive a bad rap sometimes. Sure they can occasionally be stubborn, sassy and well, “mare-ish.” But they are elegant, devoted, fiercely competitive and tough as nails. If you can gain a mare’s trust, she will try her heart out for you. Believe me.

This week we’re featuring five beautiful mares that are looking for their next partner. We’ve included the ad copy provided; click the links for videos, pricing and contact information.

RubyRoc- Training packer with Prelim miles- JR/YR/AA Eventer

RubyRoc is an 11 year old, 16.3 hand, Irish Sport Horse, mare. Ruby has competed successfully through the preliminary level and is qualified for both a CIC and CCI 1*. She is a training level packer and has plenty of experience at the prelim level. She is by Espiritu out of a Rock King mare. This mare has wins at the novice, training, and preliminary level. She has been brought from novice to prelim with her current amateur rider. Ruby has an amazing disposition and is not mare-ish at all. She has consistent scores in dressage, is a careful show jumper, and is fun and kick ride cross country horse. She is extremely sound and ready to teach her next rider. She would be suitable for a JR/YR or Adult Amateur. Cannot say enough good things about this horse and she is sadly for sale due to life changes. Fantastic home is a MUST.

Recent placings:

2016: Feb Sporting Days PR 6th, Pine Top Adv. PR 11th, May Windridge OT 2nd, October Paradise OT 4th

2015: Feb Sporting Days P/T 1st, The Fork PR 17th, June River Glen OP 1st, Millbrook PR 17th out of 27

Located in North Carolina.

Total Package – Unlimited Scope

Haberdashery (Dash) is a 2010 TB Mare. She has experience as an eventer but would also make a fantastic jumper. Dash has automatic lead changes with a very scopey and correct jumping style. Flashy mover with unlimited potential! Good for farrier and vets. Hacks out alone and in company. Currently jumping 3’6″ and ready for the 2017 show season!

Located in Kentucky.

Lexi – 2008, 16.2H, Grey Canadian Sport Horse Mare

Lexi is an 8-year-old, 16.2H, Canadian Sport Horse mare who’s a talented young horse that’s ready to continue her career in any of several disciplines. She’s competed in many schooling jumper shows, dressage shows and events. She’s a good mover and excellent jumper. Lexi would be best suited for a junior, young rider, adult amateur rider, but is also talented enough for a professional.

Located in South Carolina.

Estefania – Top Quality Young Event Horse

16.0hh bay mare, 5yrs. Esta is presented for sale by Exmoor Eventing on behalf of her breeder, Cottage Farm Inc. She came to us to be started early this year – after a short summer break she has progressed to schooling Training level XC and SJ fences, and is becoming increasingly more established on the flat. Lightly competed – she won her last dressage outing and has never pulled a rail in the stadium in four outings. She is very bold XC and has schooled every type of fence including bank, ditches, steps and water (we run events on the property and she confidently jumps the Training level track!)

As her pedigree would suggest (Edelweiss de Bonce X Rockette) Copy & Paste this link into your browser for full pedigree:

www.sporthorse-data.com/db.php?i=10829321&time=1342388340. She is bred to have an exceptional jump and she does not disappoint!

Now in a professional program with the intention of producing her further this winter – we are all convinced she will do very well! We think she’s better suited to a competent amateur / ambitious YR. She’s a powerful mare with genuine upper level potential – she’s still a little ‘raw’ (only under saddle for a total of 6 months!) but she’s all talent and with a good program, will definitely fulfill her ability. Open to offers to the right home / rider.

Located in Florida.

Awesome Opportunity – Talented 8 yr old Mare

Tilley is a 8 year old, 3/4 TB 1/4 Belgian WB mare that we foaled in the spring of 2008. She is mature at 16h, incredibly sound with great feet and an easy keeper. She has been at Training level eventing for a year and a half, schooling 2nd level dressage, and is great off property. She has a lovely, sweet disposition that makes her a barn favorite wherever she goes.

Tilley would be an excellent mount for a junior or amateur looking to gain experience at lower level eventing or dressage, or just be an all around fun horse to have in the barn. She is naturally forward, very responsive to the aids, and absolutely safe.

Located in Maryland.

Listings included in this article are randomly selected and confirmed to be current and active before inclusion. Sport Horse Nation features user-generated content and therefore cannot verify or make any warranty as to the validity or reliability of information.