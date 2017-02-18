Sport Horse Nation Spotlight: Five Stellar Saddles

In the market for a new four-legged partner? You may find your unicorn on our sister site, Sport Horse Nation. To help with the search, we’re going to feature a selection of current listings here on EN each week.

Got a new horse and need a new saddle to go with it? Maybe your old reliable saddle is ready for retirement? This week we’ve got five lovely dressage and jumping saddles from a variety of brands. We’ve included the ad copy provided; click the links for videos, pricing and contact information.

Voltaire Adelaide Dressage Saddle 17.5

Gorgeous 2011 saddle! In Excellent Condition. Incredibly comfortable! Grippy calfskin leather, deep seat, large cushy knee blocks, #3 flap (about 15.5″), MW gullet, cutback at the wither. About 5.5″ across at the wither. All stitching intact, no marks or blemishes. Hardware and billets all in excellent condition. Well maintained with Voltaire products. Stored covered indoors. Fits a lot of different sizes and breeds of horse. Voltaire fleece saddle cover included. Voltaire small carrying bag and care instructions included. The saddle will arrive in its cover, having been recently cleaned and conditioned. Reluctantly selling because, as a petite rider, (5’1″) I need a much shorter flap. I have over 20 photos. Please email me with any questions or requests for more photos. Located in New York.

SCHLEESE EVENTING SADDLE

Schleese Monoflap Eventing Saddle, 17.5in, medium adjustable tree,

burgundy French leather, wool stuffed, wood tree. Incl. Schleese girth and orig. cover. Used in 3 star comp. on a 16.3HH Hollsteiner. Located in B.C. Canada.

County Perfection 18 M/W Edward Gal forward flap

2014 County Perfection, 18” Med/Wide, Edward Gall forward flap-perfect for tall person or someone with a long upper leg. Here is the opportunity to purchase a close to new saddle and have it immediately, no 8/12 week wait. Has been sitting and needs to find a new home with someone who will use it. Excellent condition, very little use – purchased for horse that is now navicular and does not fit new horse. A lot less rides than a normal demo saddle, you can tell by the billets it hasn’t had many rides. Pay Pal only please, buyer to pay shipping and insurance. Will consider a short trial but you will need to pay in full plus shipping & insurance both ways if you don’t keep it. Saddle must be returned in same condition as sent. Located in Illinois.

17″ Devoucoux Chiberta

Beautiful 17″ Devoucoux Chiberta monoflap saddle, normal tree. Includes used leathers and saddle cover. Located in Kentucky.

Devoucoux Chiberta Lab

Devoucoux Chiberta Lab. 17.5 seat, 3AA flap, made in 2016 *my name is etched on the back* Has been used less than 5 times. Located in California.

Listings included in this article are randomly selected and confirmed to be current and active before inclusion. Sport Horse Nation features user-generated content and therefore cannot verify or make any warranty as to the validity or reliability of information.