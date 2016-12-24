Sport Horse Nation Spotlight: Four Horses for $10k or Less

In the market for a new four-legged partner? You may find your unicorn on our sister site, Sport Horse Nation. To help with the search, we’re going to feature a selection of current listings here on EN each week. We’re all feeling the strain of our pocketbooks after the holiday season, so this week we’re featuring four horses listed for less than $10,000 (it’s just a coincidence that three of them are gray). We’ve included the ad copy provided; click the links for videos, pricing and contact information.

Sweet TB/Percheron Cross – Elegant Mover!

SWEET INDULGENCE (“CANDY”). 2003 ½ TB ½ Percheron Cross, 16.2h. Candy is an incredibly sweet, obedient horse just looking for the right partner! She is an adaptable horse and could do very well in a number of disciplines. She is an elegant mover and has even won some local 1st level dressage shows. Although she has not been jumping consistently in recent years, she is extremely brave to fences and is a tidy jumper. With experience and training, she will excel at whatever job you give her. She is safe enough for a beginner, but talented enough to challenge a more experienced rider. Sound, no stable vices. She is just waiting for the right person to give her the one-on-one attention she needs to reach her full potential!

Located in Maryland.

Training level eventer

Flirtin’ With The Truth (barn name: Jane) is a 15.3 hand 2008 chestnut Thoroughbred mare. Jane is a fantastic jumper with a perfect eye over fences. She is idiot proof on cross country, and has an excellent instinct over fences. Jane has evented at rated events for a couple of seasons, and has completed several rated events at the Training level, including a 6th place finish at JumpSstart Horse Trials. She is a cross country machine and a good show jumper with tidy knees. She is brave and solid on cross country, and could easily move up to Preliminary. She is point and shoot; you can just lean forward and hang onto the mane and she will figure it out for you.

Jane is sired by the well-regarded advanced event stallion, Salute the Truth, and was bred strictly for sport; she is not even registered with The Jockey Club, and certainly never went to the track.

As a yearling and two year old, Jane was shown in three Future Event Horse Competitions on the East coast, placing 1st, 3rd, and 4th in those competitions.

Jane is sound and healthy, and wears only plain front shoes and has never had a joint injection.

Jane is a steal and a great buy for the purchaser on a budget who needs a sound and healthy Training level cross country machine. She is in work and ready to go, current on all care.

Located in West Virginia.

Apple of my Iris- Lovely mare with miles of potential!

“Apple of my Iris” is a lovely grey Swedish mare. This 12 year old, 16.1 hand floaty mover has natural balance and athleticism over fences. Iris has mileage as an intercollegiate horse and low level hunter/jumper. She has jumped up to 3’6” and could easily be an exceptional dressage horse. Iris would also be a capable eventer, but needs a confident ride on cross country as she just needs more exposure.

Iris is for sale because her young rider just doesn’t have time for her and is going away to college. Iris has been out of consistent work and will require a very tactful and quiet rider to bring her back to work. Iris is a sensitive horse, but wants to please. She would do best with an experienced young rider or someone that has the assistance of a trainer for several months. She will be a fantastic project for someone on a budget looking for that talented horse to bring home the ribbons!

Iris trailers, cross ties, clips, bathes, braids and is fantastic on the ground. This sweet, in your pocket mare is located in Hamilton, MA. Please e-mail or call Jackie with questions or to make an appointment to meet Iris.

Located in Massachusetts.

Big Grey Well Started

Have you been looking for a tall grey gelding? 16.2++ 2008 TB G. Something who has been in a Professional Program for 2 years, well made on flat and excellent jump education, good feet sound with no vices or issues.Some LL unrecognized outings and good XC schools? ..Well this is your lucky day…Wright Rendezvous (JC name) aka Frankly is now available for sale….Stunning mover would be well received in Dressage, H/J or Eventing arenas. Scope and jump talent… He was bought as an investment horse to be resold……Ready to go…excellent shipper in super condition…Serious buyers only.

Located in Maryland.

Listings included in this article are randomly selected and confirmed to be current and active before inclusion. Sport Horse Nation features user-generated content and therefore cannot verify or make any warranty as to the validity or reliability of information.