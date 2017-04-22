Sport Horse Nation Spotlight: Four More Shades of Grey

In the market for a new four-legged partner? You may find your unicorn on our sister site, Sport Horse Nation. To help with the search, we’re going to feature a selection of current listings here on EN each week. We include the ad copy provided; click the links for videos, pricing and contact information.

On Tuesday, the OTTB Wishlist brought you three gorgeous grey Thoroughbreds available through CANTER. Since there’s almost nothing more eye-catching than a perfectly groomed grey horse in the warm-up at a competition (and some folks are partial to all that purple shampoo and white hair snowstorms) we’re sharing four more greys looking for their next partner.

17H Gelding with Impressive Scope & Attitude

WhateveritTakes (Jeb) is a 2007, 17H Thoroughbred gelding. Very eye-catching on the flat with lovely gaits and super scopey, tight jump with flying changes. Has serious upper level potential for YR, professional, or amateur. Gone BN & N (Unrecognized/recognized) with current amateur owner with clean record. Suitable as a hunter/jumper as well. Awesome, quiet disposition and a great horse to ride out of the ring alone or with a group. No soundness issues. A must-see horse! Located in Tennessee.

Zulu Belle~Upper Level Talent

Peanut is a 2007 15.3h Grey Holsteiner Mare by Riverman. Bred in Canada, she got a later start, but is ready for a serious career. She is a lovely mover, has a huge jump, and a real trier. Milage eventing novice with no dressage score above 28. Brave, careful, and schooling the training level questions. She should move along quite quickly with an experienced and ambitious rider. Not mareish, great feet, good bone, no vices. Recent Result: 3rd out of 15 at Full Gallop ON on a dressage score. Located in South Carolina.

Welsh cross pony gelding with pony club experience

BamBam is an 11 year old Welsh cross gelding who stands 13.2H and is sadly outgrown. He has competed at both unrecognized and recognized events as well as qualifying and competing at Pony Club Championships in Showjumping in 2016 in the 3 foot division. He has done every pony club rally as well as camp and taken my daughter up through her C2 rating with plenty of scope to do the 3’3″ jumpers. Very sadly for sale, only the absolute best home for this guy. He has a lead change and was shown in short stirrup when my daughter was little. Serious adult inquiries only. Located in Maryland.

Cristal, 16.2, 8 year old mare, Upper Level Eventer/Jumper prospect

Amazing mare for any young rider or professional looking to move up through the levels or pack around at 1.20 jumpers.

Super easy to ride, straight forward mare. Has competed at the Tryon Equestrian Centre at 1.15m with ease. Completed training level eventing and schooled preliminary level. Looking for a forever home. I do not have the time or resources out of veterinary school. Serious inquiries only. Videos available. Located in California.

Listings included in this article are randomly selected and confirmed to be current and active before inclusion. Sport Horse Nation features user-generated content and therefore cannot verify or make any warranty as to the validity or reliability of information.