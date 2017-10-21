Sport Horse Nation Spotlight: Six and Seven-Year-Old Prospects

In the market for a new four-legged partner? You may find your unicorn on our sister site, Sport Horse Nation. To help with the search, we’re going to feature a selection of current listings here on EN each week. We include the ad copy provided; click the links for videos, pricing and contact information.

With the FEI World Breeding Eventing Championships for six and seven year olds taking place this week at Le Lion d’Angers in France (click here for EN’s Coverage), we’re sticking with the theme and spotlighting young prospects aged six and seven. Which one catches your eye?



6 yr old Chestnut 16.2 OTTB Gelding, Fun/Serious Competition Horse for Ambitious Rider

Lovely mover, stylish and powerful jumper, brave, clever and thoughtful. This is a real-deal horse! Excellent temperament, hacks alone and in company, clips, ties, hauls. no vices. Has full xrays within the year.

Raced, retired sound, and has had a light summer due to owner’s bum knee. Fit and ready to compete. Has been to several schooling shows-same horse away from home.

Exceptionally well bred to event: Mr.Prospector, Woodman, Carson City. This horse is amateur friendly but would be exceptional for a young rider looking to head up the ladder to big things but working with a budget. Located in southern Maine.

Big, brave gelding

6 yo imported Canadian Warmblood gelding. 17 hh. Mo is well schooled on the flat and over fences. Very brave with plenty of scope. Has competed up to 1.20 m show jumping in Florida and is ready to be back out competing with his new rider.

Brave enough to event and will easily move up the levels. Stands well for the farrier, vet etc. He’s also good on the trails and off the farm. A pleasure to work with and is big enough for a tall rider or man. Very motivated sale prior to winter. Located in Maryland.

Talented, flashy and consistent training level packer with bright future

Charlie (Lagerfeld) is a super talented 6 year old 16h German Sport Horse that is solid at the training level and ready to move up to preliminary with the talent and scope for more. Imported from Germany last year, he’s established himself quickly as a safe and reliable mount that always catches the judges eye.

Uncomplicated enough for a young rider or amateur and would make a perfect horse for a young rider to aim for a top placing at young riders next year and beyond. Owner loves this horse to death and is only selling due to changing life circumstances.

Access to his extensive PPE done in Germany last year. No soundness issues or lameness, no vices. He’s super easy. Hacks out bareback. Can be on the back burner or the front burner, he’s the same horse day after day whether at home or a show. Located in Pennsylvania.

Training Level Eventer With Scope for More!

Harp 54 – 2010, 16.2H, Chestnut Thoroughbred Gelding. Harp is a talented young eventer that has experience through Training level that shows scope for more. He’s easy to make round and very brave to the jumps.

A complete “puppy dog” in the barn has made him a total favorite with team, in addition to his impeccable ground manners. Harp would be best suited for a junior, young rider or adult amateur rider. Located in Pennsylvania.

Flashy, unraced TB currently going Novice, 1* potential!

16.1 hh 7 yo TB gelding. Never raced, no soundness issues, no vices. Extremely attractive horse. Has gotten some ribbons at recognized Novice this summer and has done a schooling Training HT.

Consistently coursing 3’3 with lead changes, jumps in VERY good form, has schooled some Prelim. Ready to go training with a capable rider. Super easy in the barn and very sweet, easy keeper and same at shows as he is at home.

Not hot and will take a joke to the fences, but is a sensitive ride so does require a confident rider because he look to his rider for confidence. Hacks out alone, super simple to frame up. Sadly for sale as owner doesn’t have time for two horses.

Would be great for a confident teenager or amateur adult who is looking for a longterm partner to move up the levels with. Located in Massachusetts.

Eventing Prospect!

Red Dirt Racer (Dirt) has been slowly restarted since he retired from the race track, to start a new career in Eventing. Dirt is a 2010 TB Gelding that is athletic and willing. He is full of personality, and behaves himself at shows and off property.

Currently he is competing/schooling beginner novice/novice, and does all 3-phases in a snaffle. Dirt is very sound, loads, clips, ties, and stands for the vet/farrier. No previous injuries. X-rays available. Located in Georgia.

