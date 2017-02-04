Sport Horse Nation Spotlight: “The older you get, the better you get–unless you’re a banana.”

In the market for a new four-legged partner? You may find your unicorn on our sister site, Sport Horse Nation. To help with the search, we’re going to feature a selection of current listings here on EN each week. We include the ad copy provided; click the links for videos, pricing and contact information.

Actress Betty White, 95, says, “The older you get, the better you get–unless you’re a banana.”

This week we’re featuring four Novice to Prelim packers that, as of 2017, are aged 15 or older. Don’t discount them just because they aren’t a pack of young guns; they’ve got years of experience under their belts and a lot of miles left in the tank!

Amazing confidence builder over fences, Training level packer!

Sputnik III (Spud) is a Dutch WB/TB gelding, 16.2hh, 17 y/o. He had a successful career up to the 1* level with his previous owner who (bred and trained him) and has taken his current owner from the Novice level to his first Training level events and schooling Prelim. He is a fantastic XC horse but knows his job in all phases and takes excellent care of his rider. Spud is extremely honest and is not phased by any XC obstacles. He jumps softly down banks and over ditches and is fantastic at holding a line to skinny fences. He is a real schoolmaster and is ready to help another rider learn the ropes of eventing. Spud is reluctantly for sale as owner is in full-time work and school and has a four month old baby so riding time is pretty much non-existent. He is too nice of a horse just to sit. He is incredibly sound and owner had an in depth Pre-Purchase Exam performed prior to purchasing him a few years ago. He is happy to release all vet records. No vices whatsoever and is UTD on vaccines, coggins. Spud will only go to an excellent long-term home and can happily stay with us until finding just the right match. He is currently being ridden by trainer 3-4 days per week. Build a partnership over the winter and be ready to show next season! Located in Indiana.

Training Level Packer well suited for JR/YR/AM

Let’s Lindy, aka “Lindy” is a 14yo, 16.1 hand, bay TB mare. Very experienced training level packer. Over the last three years she has successfully introduced two junior riders to this level. Easy keeper, great at shows and has traveled all over the East Coast. Terrific show jumper and has a great gallop. Located in North Carolina.

Novice Packer (and foxhunter!)- fun, sane and versatile. Sale or lease

“Gypsy” is a 16 year old 16 hand TB mare. She has a lot of eventing experience and has competed through prelim in the past. Over the last 3 years she has helped her AA owner get back into eventing, and has spent the last year successfully competing at Novice. She has also schooled Training XC extensively. She won the Training level CT at Virginia starter horse trials this spring. Gypsy is a sweet mare who is easy to get along with. She is a blast to ride on trails and goes out alone or in company easily. She has also foxhunted in first field several times over the last couple of years and is a calm and capable foxhunter. Gypsy lives outdoors, has no vices, loads easily and stands to be clipped and shod. She may require minimal maintenance depending on her work load.

This nice girl would make a great partner for a confident teen who is starting eventing, or an adult who wants a fun horse for lower level eventing, trails and maybe some hunting.

She is for sale because her owner wants to move up and Gypsy would be best served by staying at Novice or below. She is in consistent work, fit and ready to go! Price negotiable to the right home. Also available for lease. I will need to approve her home and be able to see her on occasion. She is currently at a boarding stable with 3 areana, trails and an active group of showing riders. Located in North Carolina.

Prelim Packer!

Stilt Walker aka “Stilts”, 2002, 17h OTTB. Stilts was developed by an adult amateur and has competed successfully through preliminary. 2 years ago he was qualified to run in his first one star. This was never pursued due to the owners personal manners. Lightly competed, easy keeper, and low maintenance. Stilts has been in work with several young adult amateurs and he has proven to be very amateur friendly. Although, he is 15 he has been very well taken care of and should retain his athletic ability for many years to come. Perfect for an ambitious rider looking to move up the ranks on a school master. Currently, he is in professional training with intentions of moving back up to prelim early this season. Located in South Carolina.

Listings included in this article are randomly selected and confirmed to be current and active before inclusion. Sport Horse Nation features user-generated content and therefore cannot verify or make any warranty as to the validity or reliability of information.