Sport Horse Nation Spotlight: Three Employment Opportunities

In the market for a new four-legged partner? You may find your unicorn on our sister site, Sport Horse Nation. To help with the search, we’re going to feature a selection of current listings here on EN each week.

SHN also allows for Professional Services and Employment Opportunities to be listed, and this week we’re featuring three currently available employee opportunities. These are not working student positions but actual paying jobs! We’ve included the ad copy provided; click the links for videos, pricing and contact information.

Seeking young event instructor

Correct, busy, upbeat riding school seeking event instructor. Must be skilled through Novice level or higher. Must have group lesson instructor experience and be interested in continuous improvement. This position can include private apartment and board of a horse. If you don’t have a horse, we have many that you can ride and compete. Ideal candidate is at least 21, mature, responsible, communicative and a good role model for young riders age 6 to 18. Candidate must also be organized about schedule, able to use a simple spreadsheet and able to communicate with staff, parents and students. Horse care knowledge, tack fit knowledge, and a good understanding of horse and rider safety are essential. Ideal candidate has a classical education coming from Pony Club, ICP, or experienced eventing person or program. Desire to learn and grow is important. Excitement and enthusiasm about teaching is essential.

Willow South Riding School has 20+ lesson horses and 100+ students plus a few boarders in full training. We host combined tests and jumper shows and we attend schooling and recognized horse trials regularly. This program has produced top annual USEA leaderboard results in junior divisions from Beginner Novice to Preliminary for the last decade. Opportunity to get lessons, attend clinics and compete in schooling and recognized shows is available and encouraged.

Renewable one year contract. Excellent pay, commensurate with experience. This position is ideal for someone hoping to learn how to make it in the horse business as an instructor or riding school owner. Very experienced employer and caring mentor.

Located in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Playland ISO Head Groom/Barn Supervisor with room to grow!

Playland Equestrian Center has a current opening for a head groom/manager position. We are looking for the right person to grow with the farm long- term. Position comes with shared living quarters and board for one horse. Applicant must exude professionalism, have excellent communication skills, be people-oriented, have organization skills, and time efficiency, be detail orientated, and have a strong work ethic. Duties include some daily horse care, supervising working students, client relations around the barn and catch riding as-needed (dependent on skill set and experience). The ideal candidate has experience grooming at recognized level horse trials as well. The job is for 6 days a week but can be flexible for the right person. Competitive salary offered (based on experience). College degree preferred but not a must. Serious inquiries only. Looking for a long term commitment with a minimum of 6 months preferred.

Located in Union Bridge, Maryland.

Immediate Head Groom Position Open with Christa Gandolfo

Christa Gandolfo and GET Equestrian Sports has an immediate opening for a new head groom at Oakmont Equestrian Center in Reddick, FL. Candidates should be knowledgeable in horse management, hard working and have a positive attitude. Salary position, with board and housing available if needed. Job duties will include management and help with daily activities and chores, overseeing working students, assisting in preparing for competitions, vet care, show grooming, braiding, wrapping, assisting farrier, vet, etc. Applicants should have prior experience caring for horses and must list references.

Located in Reddick, Florida.

Listings included in this article are randomly selected and confirmed to be current and active before inclusion. Sport Horse Nation features user-generated content and therefore cannot verify or make any warranty as to the validity or reliability of information.