Sport Horse Nation Spotlight: Three Prelim+ Schoolmasters

A well schooled horse with the willing attitude to teach a less experienced rider the ropes is invaluable. He or she can help you learn new skills or make the leap to the next level in competition. Such equines hold an honored position in the equestrian world, so this week we are featuring three upper level schoolmasters. We’ve included the ad copy provided; click the links for videos, pricing and contact information.

Upper Level Schoolmaster

SVR Ron, 2000 16.3 hand TB gelding. Previously competed CCI 4 Star, last year competed One Star and Intermediate with a Young Rider. Many more One and Two star miles left in the tank. Super safe schoolmaster to teach a rider the ropes of XC. For LEASE.

Located in California.

Experienced and well performed schoolmaster

Try This has a remarkable temperament which appeals to amateurs and aspiring professionals alike. He’s competitive, yet well mannered and rideable. Across country it would be very difficult to find a better, more reliable companion. He takes on all types of questions with ease and understanding. In sj he shows a lot of scope and carefulness and in the dressage he’s super pleasing to the judge and has far more left to show. This is the type of horse you’re not worried about leaving the start box on! He has now completed 3 CIC 2 stars and has the scope to move up to advanced. He will also be equally happy cantering around training and prelim level giving his rider knowledge and confidence. This horse is for sale for the asking price, OR we would consider (for the right situation) a PARTIAL trade.

Located in South Carolina.

Fancy Eventer with great scope and movement – a must see

Casino is a very fancy TB gelding offered for sale. 16.1h, 14 years old with solid prelim mileage. Great scope, movement and experience, Casino is a true schoolmaster – the perfect mount to teach you the ropes and take you up the ranks.

Located in South Carolina.

