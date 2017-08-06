Sport Horse Nation Spotlight: Three Working Student Gigs

In the market for a new four-legged partner? You may find your unicorn on our sister site, Sport Horse Nation. To help with the search, we’re going to feature a selection of current listings here on EN each week. We include the ad copy provided; click the links for videos, pricing and contact information.

Summer is coming to a close, school is starting up soon, but we’re all still spending every possible minute at the barn and enjoying this crazy life we live with horses. If you really want to immerse yourself in the industry and spend every day learning, you may want to consider a working student position. Here are three currently available.

If you find a position that appeals to you but need help with your application, read these tips and be sure to enter the contest at the bottom of this post for free resume services from Mythic Landing Enterprises.

Working Student/Part Time

Part Time Working Student/ Evening Chores and help groom etc. at competitions. Lingfield Farm is a small active family amateur Eventing Barn. Oliver has ridden through the Advanced 3* (long format) and Barbara has competed through Training Level 3 Day. We are currently competing horses at the Novice and Prelim/ Intermediate levels. Details include:

~ 6 days of work/approx. 15 hours a week in exchange for board; must be available for evening chores (between 4 and 6:30 pm) to feed, clean 5 stalls/bring in horses or turn out.

~ candidates may have one stall for their own horse.

~ candidates must be 16 years of age and have their drivers license.

~ candidates must commit to a minimum of 8 months; a year (or more) is preferred

~ candidates must ride at a solid training + level

Working student will not need truck and trailer, and will have the opportunity to go to weekly jump lessons with top upper level professional trainers. Although we do not go South for the winter, we move horses to an indoor 5 minutes from our home barn for the months of Jan/Feb/March. We actively compete at competitions in the MD/VA/PA area.

Immediate Working Student Position Available with Courtney Cooper at C Square Farm!

Four-star rider Courtney Cooper and her C Square Farm are looking for a committed individual to join the team. We currently have two amazing working students and are looking for a third ambitious individual to round out our group to start mid to late August! This is a wonderful opportunity for someone looking to dramatically improve their riding and become a well-rounded horse person in all aspects of the industry.

Accepted working students will receive expert instruction from a 4**** rider and will gain insight into many facets of the equine industry including breeding sport horses, running a successful sales business, and competing and training at all levels through FEI.

Working students receive board for one horse and housing in a spectacular new apartment on the farm. Your own horse is not required though, as we have plenty to ride here.

Our ideal candidate is hardworking, responsible and willing to learn as much as possible. Preference given to students willing to commit to 6 months or more.

Looking for another Fabulous working student!

Looking for another fabulous working student to join us now through our winter time in Aiken SC 2018! Come ride, train, compete, work with FEH & YEH, and gain seriously good experience. We’ll help you meet your goals and make it affordable.

