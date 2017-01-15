Sunday Links Presented by One K Helmets

Will you take a gander at that darling face? Aber Oak is a Dutch Warmblood gelding who made his novice debut with rider and owner Madison Gilbert this weekend at Stable View, and the pair had a terrific event, finishing fourth in a big division on their dressage score. We love seeing promising ponies (with cute faces!) work their way up the levels from the ground up. Congratulations on a killer weekend, you two!

U.S. Weekend Action:

Stable View Aiken Opener H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times][Live Scores]

Three Lakes January H.T. [Website] [Entry Status][Live Scores]

Sunday Links:

MMA Fighter Conor McGregor, Actor Jon Lovitz & the Weirdest Horse Race Promo Ever

Horses Survive Crash En Route to HITS Coachella

Equine Insurance for Dummies: An Introductory Case Study

10 Wicked Good Warm-Up Jams

The Event at Rebecca Farm’s Economic Impact Leaps to $5.5 Million in 2016

Sunday Video: