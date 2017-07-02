Sunday Links Presented by One K Helmets

You can’t help but say “yay!” when you see this picture. Everyone deserves a coach like Jennie Brannigan. Instructors can make or break your experience in the sport, and I’ve been lucky that all of mine have been very supportive and encouraging. I hope yours have too. Let’s hear it for all the fantastic teachers who make eventing fun!

Sunday Video: A dressage rider, a show jumper and an eventer walked into a bar… just kidding, they all got together for Champions Live! A Q&A organized by the Kentucky Three-Day Event at this year’s competition. Open to the public, audience members could ask anything they’d like, so if you want to hear from Silva Martin, Melanie Smith Taylor and Phillip Dutton, set some time aside for this: