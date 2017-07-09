Sunday Links Presented by One K Helmets

Chinch had a great day at Great Meadow International getting his apprentice hours in! His friendly demeanor did him well in warm up, but his Chinch-sized arms gave him a heck of a hard time actually checking bits! Who knows what he will get into tomorrow on cross country day…
National Holiday: National Sugar Cookie Day
Sunday Video: We’re all exciting to be following the action at #GMI2017, but there’s also plenty of national horse trial action this weekend too! Follow along at the Maryland Horse Trials with Lainey Ashker and Flagmount’s Spartan.