Sunday Links Presented by One K Helmets

There are many eventers who will surely be celebrating tonight after a successful day of cross country at Rebecca Farm. It’s been warm in Montana this week, but a breeze blessed the Flathead Valley today. I saw some incredible riding from young riders, professionals and amateurs alike. If The Event at Rebecca Farm is on your bucket list, I highly suggest you work to cross it off next year -it is an incredible experience!

Major Events This Week:

Rebecca Farm: Website, Schedule, Ride Times & Live Scores, Live Stream, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Instagram

NAJYRC: Website, Ride Times & Live Scores

Aachen CICO3*: Website, Ride Times & Scoring, Live Stream

USPC Eventing Championships: Ride Times & Live Scoring

U.S. Weekend Action:

Fitch’s Corner H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Full Moon Farm H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Silverwood Farm Summer H.T. [Website] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Sunday Links:

English Horse and Rider Break New Ground for Rebecca Farm

Dream Day for Britain’s Junior Eventers at European Championship

Graves Can Check Winning the Grand Prix Special at Aachen Off Her Bucket List

Boost Your Competitive Performance with These Tips from Team GBR Experts

Cool Stories From Rebecca Farm: Jason Roy Turns Lemons Into Lemonade

Back to Basics: Trot Lengthening with A Less-Than-Gifted Dressage Horse

Five-time NAJYRC Competitor, April Simmonds, A Model of Consistency

Sunday Video: As usual, Ingrid Kilmke and Horseware Hale Bob were picture perfect at Aachen. Watch their winning ride:

