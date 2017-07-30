Sunday Links Presented by One K Helmets

Taking my horse for a swim is one of my favorite things to do in the summer. It’s a great filler for a hack day, or a great way to cool off after trot sets. That is, as long as your horse isn’t the lay down and roll in the water with his saddle on type. In that case, bareback may be the best way to go.

U.S. Weekend Action:

Sunday Links:

Sunday Video: Speaking of swimming horses, Steady Eddie is taking a much more athletic approach on the subject in preparation for Burghley! Boyd says, “Steady Eddie set a lap record at Maui Meadow swimming pool. 23 seconds for a lap!”