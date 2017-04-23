Sunday Video: Counting Down the Days Until the Intercollegiate Championship

The second annual USEA Intercollegiate Eventing Championship is one month away, and collegiate eventers around the country have been hard at work practicing, fundraising and working together to make sure their college or university will be well represented. Check out what Clemson University’s team has been up to this season as they prepare for the Championship in the above video created by April Ann Crawford.

The Intercollegiate Championship will once again take place at Virginia Horse Trials in Lexington, Va. on May 25-28. Ten teams from ten schools competed in 2016, and the organizers are looking forward to welcoming even more students this year. Want to know more? Click here to learn more about Intercollegiate Eventing and how you can get involved!

Do you want to let the Eventing Nation know about your school’s eventing team? Send photos and videos links to [email protected]