Sunday Video: Drone View of the 2017 Chincoteague Island Pony Swim

Made famous by the endearing “Misty of Chincoteague” novel by Marguerite Henry, the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim is a well-known and much loved tradition.

Every summer, the Saltwater Cowboys swim the wild ponies of Assateague Island across the channel to Chincoteague Island on the Virginia coast. The roundup and subsequent auction helps to control the overall size of the herd and is fundraiser for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.

Attending the event, which can really be more described as a festival, to watch the swim and potentially bid on a pony during the auction is a childhood dream that many of us have likely carried to adulthood.

The 92nd Chincoteague Island Pony Swim took place last Wednesday. Check out this incredible drone footage that gives us a birds-eye view of the swim!

Have you every been to the Chincoteague Pony Swim, EN?