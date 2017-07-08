Take a Virtual Tour of the Barbury CIC3* Cross Country Course

While all eyes in North America are on the FEI Nations Cup at Great Meadow International in Virginia, we also have a major event happening in England at Barbury Palace, which is hosting the third leg of the Event Rider Masters series.

Lauren Kieffer and D.A. Duras, Hannah Sue Burnett and RF Demeter, and Rebecca Howard and Riddle Master are all representing North America in the Event Rider Masters CIC3* class, which you can watch live on www.eventridermasters.tv.

Thanks to our friends at CrossCountry App, we have a preview of Capt. Mark Phillips’ course, which the horses and riders will take on at 2:15 p.m. local time/9:15 a.m. EST tomorrow. Click here to follow live scoring from Barbury.