Take A Virtual Tour of the CIC3* Cross Country Course at Gatcombe Park

The Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park will host Leg 5 of the 2017 Event Rider Masters series as competitors look to grab the £50,000 prize. Captain Mark Phillips has designed the CIC3* cross country course, which is packed with big, bold questions.

Current leader in the ERM standings Gemma Tattersall is looking to be very competitive this weekend with Artic Soul. She has earned top ten ERM finishes at three out of the four completed competitions

Oliver Townend returns to defend his ERM Gatcombe title. He won this ERM leg last year with Cillnabradden Evo before going on to win the entire series. This weekend he rides Note Worthy.

Leg 2 winners Sarah Cohen and Treason will be looking to gain an edge on Gemma. Sarah is currently ranked second in the series – five points out of the lead.

Lest we forget about Sir Mark Todd who is riding Kiltubrid Rhapsody. An ERM win has eluded him so far, but with two podium finishes this season he certainly can’t be counted out!

Find the rest of the lineup here. Watch all three phases of Leg 5 live at eventridermasters.tv. Dressage begins on Saturday and the jumping phases follow on Sunday. Click here for the broadcast schedule.

Follow along on a virtual course walk around Capt. Mark Phillips’ track below, courtesy of our friends at CrossCountry App! You can also preview the course on a separate page here.

