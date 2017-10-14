Tamie Smith and Sunsprite Syrius Untouchable in Fair Hill CCI2*

Tamie Smith and Sunsprite Syrius remain atop the leaderboard in the CCI2* at the Dutta Corp Fair Hill International after delivering a clear round inside the time on Derek di Grazia’s course to stay on their dressage score of 40.9.

“I didn’t know what to expect because he’s never been in an environment like this before. He’s only competed Intermediate level on the West Coast,” Tamie said. “He didn’t question one thing; he was spot on everywhere. I couldn’t have asked for him to be any better.”

Tamie and “Syrius,” a 9-year-old Trakehner (Titulus X Slytely Cinnamon xx, by Silent Fox xx) owned by Sunsprite Warmbloods, have one rail in hand going into show jumping tomorrow.

Cornelia Dorr and Louis M, her own 12-year-old Rheinlander (Lissabon X Angelique M, by Abanos) and this year’s Young Rider CICO2* silver medalists at Rebecca Farm, also jumped clear and inside the time to remain in second place on their dressage score of 48.1. She also piloted Sir Patico MH, better known as “Hugo,” to a clear round inside the time to move up to fifth place on 50.9.

“Hugo and I have a wonderful relationship and know each other inside and out,” Cornelia said. “I felt really confident with him. He was straight and keen. It was nice to feel that on him and then be able to make tighter lines on Louis. They both felt super fit.”

Will Coleman and Off the Record, an 8-year-old Irish Sport Horse (VDL Arkansas X Drumagoland Bay, by Ard Ohio) owned by the Off the Record Syndicate, also made the optimum time of 8 minutes, 57 seconds to move from fifth up to third place on 49.8.

“He was feeling the 9 minutes by the time we got to the finish, but that’s part of why we bring them here — to progress them and build up their level of fitness,” Will said. “He’s been consistent, and that’s what we’re going for with all of the horses this year — trying to build consistent performances across all three phases.”

Cornelia Dorr has two horses inside the top 10 of the CCI2* after cross country, as does Tamie Smith, who also jumped clear and inside the time with Glock Pullman to move from 10th up to seventh place on 51.2.

Matt Flynn has two horses inside the top 20 after cross country. He jumped clear and just 1 second over the optimum time with Get Lucky, a 9-year-old KWPN (Van Gogh X Ranna, by Wagenaar) to move up to fourth place on 50.4.

Looking to the rest of the CCI2* leaderboard, 25 of the 59 starters (42% of the field) made the optimum time. We had perfect going this year for cross country day at Fair Hill, but was the time too easy to make?

Will Coleman weighed in: “I think there was a lot of galloping out there, and I think for developing the horses that was fine. I don’t think we need to take their heart out at this level. It was a 9-minute track. You still had to go out there and get it done.

“I thought it was more technical than the two-star last year. I thought it was a proper test, and I don’t think the results are misleading or imply it was easy. I think it was a pretty good group of two-star horses, too.”

With that in mind, please join us in congratulating all of the combinations that made the optimum time in the CCI2* today:

Tamie Smith and Sunsprite Syrius – 1st, 40.9

Cornelia Dorr and Louis M – 2nd, 48.1

Will Coleman and Off the Record – 3rd, 49.8

Cornelia Dorr and Sir Patico MH – 5th, 50.9

Jenny Caras and Fernhill Full Throttle – 6th, 51.1

Tamie Smith and Glock Pullman – 7th, 51.2

Lindsay Beer and Kennystown Frankie – 8th, 52.0

Woodge Fulton and Brave New World – 9th, 53.0

Colleen Rutledge and UNO – 10th, 53.1

Jennie Brannigan and FE Lifestyle – 12th, 53.9

Brandon McMechan and Oscar’s Wild – 13T, 54.1

Kevin Keane and Sportsfiel Candy – 13T, 54.1

Sophie Click and Fernhill Rising – 16th, 54.4

Erika Nesler and Right Above It – 17th, 54.7

Tayler Stewart and Ideal Contini – 18th, 55.8

Matt Flynn and Wizzerd – 19th, 55.9

Nita Sanfillippo and Alarmabull – 20th, 56.3

Will Faudree and Michel 233 – 23rd, 58.3

Alyssa Peterson and Stormin’ Truth – 27th, 59.4

Kaelen Speck and Sweet Rebellion – 29th, 60.0

Fylicia Barr and Galloway Sunrise – 31st, 61.6

Buck Davidson and Erroll Gobey – 32nd, 61.9

Sarah Finkel and Deep Sea – 33rd, 63.1

Sydney Solomon and Early Review C – 35T, 64.1

Grace Fulton and Wild Orange – 39th, 66.7

Click here to relive all the action from the CCI2* cross country in EN's live updates, and be sure to cast your vote in the poll for Who Jumped It Best. The final horse inspection is tomorrow at 8 a.m. EST, followed by CCI2* show jumping starting at 10 a.m. EST.

