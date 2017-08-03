TBT Video: 2010 Millbrook Horse Trials

2010 doesn’t seem that long ago, but a lot can change in 7 years! We’re taking a walk down memory lane in honor of this weekend’s Millbrook Horse Trials. Seven years ago, each competitor wore a cloth penny provided by the event and there was not a helmet camera to be seen.

Seven years ago the event offered two Advanced divisions, which were won by Buck Davidson aboard Ballynoe Castle RM and Kristen Bond with Are You Ready. Lillian Heard’s four-star partner Share Option was just a budding star, winning one of the Intermediate divisions.

Join us as we throw it back to Millbrook ’10 and see if you recognize anyone!

