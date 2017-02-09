TBT Video from Standlee Hay: Leslie Law’s 2004 Olympic Gold Medal Ride

In the spirit of Throwback Thursday let’s rewind to the 2004 Athens Olympic Games. Leslie Law was representing Team Great Britain on Shear L’eau, one of two striking grey ISH full brothers upon which Leslie achieved a string of successes in the early 2000s, the other being Shear H20 who was his 2000 Olympic mount in Sydney.

Leslie and Shear L’eau performed a personal best dressage test in Athens, a 43.2, which put them in the top 10 heading into cross country. They had a sticky moment at the water but blasted around the rest of the course, coming home clear with 1.2 time penalties, then turned in one of only two double clears to ultimately clinch individual gold and team silver.

Watch highlights from the pair’s Olympic performance on this video from British Eventing TV. Many thanks to BETV for sharing — they’re already ramping up content offerings in anticipation of the new eventing season, including a live stream scheduled for the JAS championship finals on Feb. 19.

Go Eventing!