Team USA Ready to Go at Pony World Driving Championships

Lots and lots of ponies as far as the eye can see! The site of the 2017 Pony World Driving Championships in Minden, Germany is a spectator’s dream. The eight marathon obstacles and dressage/cones arena are within easy walking distance and allow up close and personal viewing. The entire venue is groomed to a T and includes the requisite beer stands selling locally brewed Herforder brews.

The first pony inspection took place Tuesday morning, with 262 ponies presented to ground jury members: Dr. Klaus Christ (GER), Barna Fej’er (HUN), Henk Van Amerongen (NED), Hanspeter Rüschlin (GER), Danuta Nowicka (POL) and Anne-Marie Turbe (FRA). The record entry required two jog lanes. Six ponies were sent to the hold; all were accepted upon re-inspection.

Single pony dressage begins tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. local time (2 a.m. EST). The weather is forecast to be sunny with temps in the mid-60s.

Tracey Morgan and Fuego 88 lead off the American contingent at 11:38 a.m. local (5:38 am EST).

Miranda Cadwell and Cannon’s Majestic Leyla have the last test of the day at 5:40 p.m. local (11:40 am EST).

For live scoring go to www.hoefnet.nl.

Go Ponyteamusa!