That Moment Your Rolex Tickets Arrived & You Lost Your Mind Completely

By on Apr 21, 2017 12:00 pm - 487 views

Chinch and 11 of his best stuffed animal friends are Rolex bound!!!! Photo by Leslie Wylie.

If you want to see an eventer leap into the mailman’s arms and smooch him on the face, be hanging out by the mailbox on the day Rolex tickets arrive. Step two in the freak-out-with-excitement process entails arranging tickets carefully on a table and snapping a photo for Instagram, as per the following:

#rk3de2017

A post shared by Ali Welborne (@simply.dashing) on

Look what finally came in the mail!!! – – #beatweekendoftheyear #rk3de2017 #rolex #eventing

A post shared by Haley B (@hally_berry_mcf) on

Ahhh got my Rolex tickets in the mail today!!! So excited!!!!! #rk3de2017 #rk3de #rolexbound #eventing

A post shared by Nikki (@nikkaydee) on

They’re here!!! 🐎#rk3de #rk3de2017 #rolexbound #ticketporn #lexingtonherewecome #equestrianshoppingspree

A post shared by Heather Jones || RedLabel (@redlabelpatterns) on

Our tickets have landed. 7 weeks to go 🙌🏼 @the900facebookpony

A post shared by Hillary M. (@equestrianathart) on

Go to Rolex! Go Eventing!

