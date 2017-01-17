The Eventing 25 Training Sessions in Photos

The future of U.S. eventing was as bright as the crystal blue Ocala sky at last week’s 2017 Eventing 25 Training Sessions.
Held at Meredyth South Jan. 9-12, the East Coast segment of this year’s Eventing 25 list honed their dressage, cross country and show jumping skills under the tutelage of USEF Eventing Emerging Athlete Coach Leslie Law. A second Ocala session with the Eventing 18 athletes is currently underway, Jan. 16-20.
Both groups of the West Coast based riders will train at Tucalota Creek Ranch in Temecula, Calif., Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.
In other emerging athlete news, the theme of the latest episode of the Eventing Podcast was #YoungGuns, spotlighting riders born in 1990 or later. Featured guests included Eventing 25 participants Caroline Martin, Jenny Caras, Zach Brandt, Jacob Fletcher and Cornelia Dorr. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or listen here.
Many thanks to the Land Rover US Eventing Team for posting photos of the Eventing 25 Training Sessions! Be sure to follow the Team on Instagram @useventingteam.
