The Eventing 25 Training Sessions in Photos

The future of U.S. eventing was as bright as the crystal blue Ocala sky at last week’s 2017 Eventing 25 Training Sessions.

Held at Meredyth South Jan. 9-12, the East Coast segment of this year’s Eventing 25 list honed their dressage, cross country and show jumping skills under the tutelage of USEF Eventing Emerging Athlete Coach Leslie Law. A second Ocala session with the Eventing 18 athletes is currently underway, Jan. 16-20.

Both groups of the West Coast based riders will train at Tucalota Creek Ranch in Temecula, Calif., Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.

In other emerging athlete news, the theme of the latest episode of the Eventing Podcast was #YoungGuns, spotlighting riders born in 1990 or later. Featured guests included Eventing 25 participants Caroline Martin, Jenny Caras, Zach Brandt, Jacob Fletcher and Cornelia Dorr. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or listen here.

Many thanks to the Land Rover US Eventing Team for posting photos of the Eventing 25 Training Sessions!

Eventing 25 athletes, @madeline.backus and @corneliadorr kicked off the 2017 Training Session wi th Leslie Law this morning A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:18am PST

Next up, @lsnow92 and @zacharybrandteventing at the Eventing 25 Training Session #eventing25 #useventingteam A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:56am PST

Last group before the lunch lecture with Dr. Jill Copenhagen, @jennycaras1 and @woodgefmf are looking great! #eventing25 #useventingteam A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 9, 2017 at 9:05am PST

Back to work at the Eventing 25 Training Session with @carolinegmartin and @crawfordeventing #eventing25 #useventingteam A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Last Eventing 25 rider of the day @qbrookstables. A great day and looking forward to jumping tomorrow. #eventing25 #useventingteam A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 9, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

@madeline.backus and P.S. Arianna flying high in today’s Eventing 25 Training Session. #eventing25 #useventingteam A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:17am PST

Eventing 25 riders @qbrookstables and @zacharybrandteventing jumping today! A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:24am PST

@corneliadorr and Louis tackle the Liverpool in today’s Eventing 25 Training Session. A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:26am PST

@carolinegmartin and Conner looking good today at the Eventing 25 Training Session #eventing25 #useventingteam A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:16pm PST

@crawfordeventing working with Leslie Law today at the Eventing 25 Training Session #eventing25 #useventingteam A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

A gorgeous day in Ocala for the Eventing 25 Training Session…@lsnow92 #eventing25 #useventingteam A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

@jennycaras1 and @woodgefmf jumping around today at the Eventing 25 Training Session. #eventing25 #useventingteam A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

Lots of fancy prancing today at the Eventing 25 Training Session. …cross country tomorrow! #eventing25 #useventingteam A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 11, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

@madeline.backus over the corner on the final day of the Eventing 25 Training Session #eventing25 #useventingteam A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

@corneliadorr making a splash in today’s Eventing 25 Session #eventing25 #useventingteam A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

Cross country day for the Eventing 25 Athletes…@carolinegmartin A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:27pm PST

Tackling the skinny in today’s Eventing 25 Training Session @crawfordeventing and Zara A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

@qbrookstables and Fernhill Flutter make light work of a big table during cross country day at Eventing 25. #eventing25 #useventingteam A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

@jennycaras1 and Joey easily tackle the skinny after the ditch #eventing25 #useventingteam A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

@zacharybrandteventing making the big table look easy #eventing25 #useventingteam A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:36pm PST

@woodgefmf and Charlie schooling cross country today during the Eventing 25 Training Session #eventing25 #useventingteam A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

