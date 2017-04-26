The #RoadtoRolex with Jordan Linstedt: We’re Here!

After a lot of hard work and time on the road, Jordan Linstedt and RevitaVet Capato made it to the Kentucky Horse Park and passed the initial inspection. But it wasn’t all butterflies and roses getting here.

Since last checking in with Jordan, she had a few more stops en route to Rolex, and of course once she arrived, there was more to do. I got to take a look behind the scenes with Jordan and Capato today, and learn a little bit more about what it takes to become a seasoned Rolex competitor.

First, there’s packing for the horse. From Draper Therapies leg wraps and sheets, to Equi Cool Down cooling products, grooming equipment, braiding yarn and tools, coat conditioner and shampoo, four-star horses don’t travel light. Once they arrived at the Horse Park, Jordan and team had the task of unloading Capato (as well as the other horses traveling with them that are not competing here, but competed at some of the other events leading up to Rolex) and getting him settled in the stall.

Once the horses were all tucked in, it was a matter of unloading everything they needed into the tack room so that everything was neat, organized and easily accessible. And then Jordan and team needed to get themselves situated. It’s quite a lot of work!

Today was jog day — the first horse inspection — and like any day at Rolex it started early. The horses all needed to be tended to, and of course Capato is competing, so he needed additional time. Aside from the usual barn work such as feeding, haying, watering and cleaning stalls, Jordan rides Capato to keep him sharp and ready for the competition. They don’t perform their dressage test until Friday, so today after schooling it was all about getting groomed and prepped for the jog.

Jordan looked stunning as always in a beautiful blue and white dress with her hair done up, and Capato shined thanks to the help of boyfriend Aaron and groom Ava.

There’s never a dull moment at Rolex, and today was no different. The weather was sunny with a breeze, and things seemed perfect for the jog. Capato and Jordan looked beautiful, and then … they were sent to the hold in the jog. I held my breath — as did many other people I am sure! — but on representation: ACCEPTED!

That’s it folks, Jordan and Capato are in, and now we get to take a (short) breather until their test on Friday. Follow us for all the news and updates, and I’ll check back in after the event with a recap on how Jordan and Capato did this weekend. If you want to meet Jordan, stop by at lunch break tomorrow to the Fabbri booth 130 in the Trade Fair where she’ll be signing autographs!