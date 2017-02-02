The University of Florida Eventing Team Is Gaining Ground

UF Eventing TeamNot quite sure what the University of Florida Eventing Team is all about? Let’s just say the freshly rooted Eventing Team is full of jumps, gallops and victories under its belt. Read the article here: http://bit.ly/2jyTUVj Posted by The Gainesville Sun on Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Last fall we met the newly formed University of Florida Eventing Team. Co-captained by Anna Moskovitz and Ted Britten-Kelly and coached by Ashley Johnson, the team operates under the larger umbrella of the UF Equestrian Team. Since forming the team last year, the group has been working to bring more intercollegiate eventing challenges to Florida and reaching out to other college eventing programs to encourage participation.

“As intercollegiate eventing is relatively new, there are not very many places that run Intercollegiate Challenges,” Ashley said. “This may seem like a negative, but it allows us room to build in both the quality and quantity of competitions and in the number of schools that participate.

The team is up to 12 members, including some riders previously unfamiliar with eventing. In an interview for The Gainesville Sun, Tara Astoske explained she had no previous experience in eventing: “When I talked to Ashley, Anna and Ted, they were all so friendly and welcoming. … They told me I could easily learn (eventing) and then I fell in love with it from there.”

Co-captain Anna had competed in hunt seat her freshman year before joining the eventing team. “I really love the dirt and grit of eventing,” she said. Well said, Anna!

Watch the above video for an interview with Ashley Johnson, and if you’re in Ocala you can tag along to a training day with the team at Old Pear Tree Farm. Find the UF Eventing Team on Facebook. Want to find an intercollegiate eventing team near you or interested in forming one at your school? Visit the USEA’s Intercollegiate webpage for more information.

Go Gator Eventing.

