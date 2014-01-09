Throwback Thursday: And the Rider Is …

By on Jan 9, 2014 6:00 pm - 3,858 views

Welcome to Throwback Thursday! Each Thursday, we will be bringing you some vintage eventing photos and posts. Do you want to show us your first horse or a photo of your early riding days? Email [email protected].

Thanks to everyone who guessed this week’s featured rider! The rider pictured below is…

Even as a tiny tot, she had her eyes on the prize... and possibly an earlier naptime.

Colleen Rutledge! Many thanks to everyone who participated in this week’s challenge, and a big thank you to Colleen for supplying the adorable photo of her as a wee one!

There's that smile! Photo of Colleen Rutledge and Shiraz by Jenni Autry.

