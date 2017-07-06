Thursday News & Notes from Nupafeed

I remember pulling moves like this when I was a kid, but I did it a little differently. I had my ponies in the back yard, and if they were in the stall, I would go down to the barn on my own, climb on them by hook or by crook, and then turn around and nap using their butt as a pillow. This was vastly superior on the comfort spectrum, and my ponies tolerated me as long as they could continue eating hay without much fuss!

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Huntington Farm H.T. [Website]

Old Chatham H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Maryland at Loch Moy I H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Great Meadow CICO3* [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times]

Chattahoochee Hills H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Roebke’s Run H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

41st Annual Whidbey Island H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Coconino Summer I H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

News From Around the Globe:

Heading to Great Meadow this weekend? Make sure you know everything you can before you get there. We got you covered on the CICO3* course walk front, and COTH has all the other details that will make your spectating experience go smoothly. [What You Need to Know: Great Meadow]

Resiliency is defined as the ability to bounce back after a mistake, mishap, loss or any other negative event. It’s your ability to turn setbacks into comebacks and the ability to hold it together when it would be normal to fall apart. Resiliency is possibly the single most important factor in determining your success as a rider – and luckily it isn’t a personality trait or behavioral style – its a skill that you can learn! [Daniel Stewart’s Tip of the Month]

Photo of the Day: Noelle Floyd

Summer is the worst time to manage a horse with thin soles. My farrier is a god send and has helped me through some very trying times with my otherwise very sound horse who has terrible feet. Pour-in pads have been the magical answer, and they might be worth a mention if you’re also in the thin-soles-foot-bruise club. US Eventing checks out the advantages of using them in the summer with this new blog. [How to Manage Thin Soles]