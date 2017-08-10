Thursday News & Notes from Nupafeed

I’m just gonna say it: I don’t think this particular miracle with Jonty Evans and Cooley Rourkes Drift would have been possible in any other universe. Only in Eventing would you find this kind of insane storyline (Disney, are you paying attention??) and I’ve never been so honored to own a hair of a horse in my entire lifetime. Y’all gonna make me cry!

Track Leslie Wylie on the Mongol Derby!

National Holiday: National Lazy Day (which they really should have put on a weekend)

U.S. Weekend Preview:

News From Around the Globe:

The USEA has introduced a new FEH division for 4-year-old horses. Specifically aimed at 4-year-olds that aren’t quite ready to compete in the Young Event Horse classes, it opens up doors for horses that still have a future in the sport but are a little later in developing. Susan Graham White, a member of the FEH committee and a frequent judge for the divisions, took some time to sit down and discuss how they are judged for this new class. [Four-Year-Old FEH Division Takes Off]

Horse sports and the NFL have one thing in common: our interest in helmets that prevent concussions. We don’t have numbers like the NFL when it comes to brain injuries, but we certainly have our own concerns. A Seattle-based company called Vicis is looking into building a multilayered, flexible helmet that’s particularly adept at diminishing rotational and linear impact forces. Specifically, the helmet was constructed to utilize four separate layers which work in perfect harmony with one another. [Flexible Football Helmet Absorbs Hits]

Are you watching the USEF Pony Finals presented by Collecting Gaits Farm? Get it together man! I know you’re not a hunter rider, but look at these ridiculously cute ponies and their ridiculously adorable beribboned riders! You can watch the live stream when you’re bored at work. [USEF Pony Finals Live Stream]

