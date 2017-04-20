Thursday News & Notes from Nupafeed

I’ve got a very exciting announcement this week … but you’ll all just have to wait to see what it is! Mwahahaha! Let’s just say it comes as a sequel to my infamous Nyls, and it’s one of my favorite things. This can be called “making something out of nothing,” or taking a scraggly ragamuffin and transforming it into a wondrous beast of many talents. Wait and see!

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Longleaf Pine H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

Plantation Field April H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Sporting Days Farm H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

River Glen Spring H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Holly Hill Spring H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

News From Around the Globe:

Developing young horses into confident upper level mounts is a talent all to its own. Two-time leading lady rider Lauren Kieffer is a super four-star rider, but also incredibly lucky to have experience in bringing along a string of young horses from the ground up. She’s not above riding four-year-olds at Novice. Lauren has a great blog with the USEA chronicling her adventures with her current string, all of whom have different paths on their way to success. Bonus: videos of exercises for young horses! [Young Horses Take Their Own Courses]

I never imagined this headline, but top event riders tried their hand at Camel Racing at Burnham Market over the weekend. Lissa Green, Jonty Evans, Laura Collett, Bill Levitt and Sarah Cohen along with ten other riders all participated in a spot of camel racing for charity at the event. Decked out in cross country attire, there was more than enough hilarity to go around. The races will recommence at Houghton Horse Trials next month, and god help us, I hope they come to the US. [Camel Racing Event Riders]

Ah, the horsey engagement. It’s what all horse crazy girls dream of, right? Your man, your horse….your man embracing the batty horse side of you and acknowledging that you probably want the horse to be part of the wedding… Horse & Hound collected three of the best horse engagement stories and compiled them for your pleasure. [Horsily Ever After]