Thursday News & Notes from SmartPak

Virginia is cruel in the winter, and not in the same way as many other snowy states. It’s cruel because throughout the winter months, it likes to go from below freezing to over 60 and then back again almost every week. It’s so unpredictably unpredictable, you need all the different kinds of clothes that could be required to cover activities in 25 and raining all the way up to sunny and 65. This means SO many blanket changes that you want to poke your eyes out, and a mass buildup of extra jackets in my car. I am not pleased.

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Poplar Place Farm January H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

News From Around the Globe:

The USEF Board of Directors has considered the list for possible fall 4* competitions and come up with a short list. They have concluded that due to changes in date and location for the 2018 World Equestrian Games that the inaugural 4* will be slated for 2019, and will be held at either Fair Hill or Great Meadow. The objective of the application process was to select a venue and management team that is capable of conducting and prioritizing a competition at the CCI4* level, and to ensure that the event fits into the training and competition calendar for the eventing discipline. [USEF Announces Short List for 4*]

We’ve been doing sales videos all wrong. Enter: the greatest (and maybe longest) sales video of all time. Meet Zack and Walter, one is human and the other is equine. Walter will pick up your hat, drag a canoe, sit down and have a snack with you, and is maybe the most desensitized horse in the world. He is super chill. This video might be long, but you’d be missing out if you didn’t treat yourself. P.S. is Walter maybe the greatest horse ever?? [Extensive & Amazing Sales Video]

Best of Blogs: Love the Horse or Love the Win? A Rider’s Dilemma

One of the best parts of winter is Grid Pro Quo! This week it is with four-star rider and overall incredible lady, Jan Byyny. Jan is the jumping master both in her riding and her coaching. She shows you how to set up a grid that can benefit both the young babies learning their footing and be equally useful for the top level horses coming back into work in the spring. Love this easy and awesome grid! [Grid Pro Quo]

This is priceless….

