Thursday News & Notes from SmartPak

Remember Icabad Crane? The original Retired Racehorse Makeover champion? He’s stayed in Phillip Dutton’s barn, and competed through the 1* level with Phillip, but now he is the ride of Olivia Dutton. She has two fabulous OTTBs in her string, with Icabad and Santa’s Playboy both competing at Preliminary this year. Once a horse in the Preakness, now a champion Eventing superstar teaching the next generation!

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Full Gallop Farm February H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Ocala Winter II H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Pine Top Intermediate H.T. [Website] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

News From Around the Globe:

The Charles Owen Technical Merit award kicks off in February at the Pine Top Advanced HT. Founded by the USEA Professional Horsemans’ Council, the idea behind the award is to provide incentives for amateur and junior riders who demonstrate safe and appropriate cross country riding technique, as well as providing education to riders and trainers as to what constitutes safe XC riding. At each event, riders will be entered to win a Charles Owen Body Protector and helmet bag, and year-end high point winners will receive a Charles Owen Helmet. [Charles Owen Technical Merit Award for Safe Cross Country Riding]

Totilas is slated to make his first public appearance since his messy performance at the Europeans in 2015 and subsequent retirement. The horse that first brought everyone back to the world of Dressage, and dazzled us all for years, he will be shown in hand at France’s major Saint-Lô show, which runs from 18-19 February. Other stallions in the multi-stud affair include the top eventing stallion Contendro, Balou Du Rouet, Catoki and Orient Express, as well as the dressage sires Fürstenball, Soliman De Hus and Vitalis. [Toto Reappears]

After the success of last year’s competition Shearwater Insurance and Tri-Star Eventing are thrilled to announce the return of The Shearwater Insurance Tri-Star Grand Slam. The unique series offers a ‘winner-takes-all’ prize fund of £50,000 for any rider who can win three of the five CIC3* events included in the competition. The events are Belton International, Burnham Market International, Houghton International, Burgham International, and newly added Hartpury International, all at the CIC3* level. [Shearwater Insurance]

Best of Blogs: Dear Horse…Thank You