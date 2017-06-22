Thursday Video from Standlee Hay: IEA Classic Three-Day Event Remix

Today let’s #ThrowbackThursday to an event in the not-too-distant past, Area 8’s Indiana Eventing Association (IEA) Classic Three-Day, held June 1-4, 2017 in Edinburgh, IN. Offering Novice and Training long-format divisions, it challenged riders to up their horse management game, challenge their fitness and enjoy the sport from a slightly different perspective.

Mirana Akins of Photography In Stride was EN’s on-the-scene correspondent, keeping us up to speed with daily reports and spectacular photos. Now she’s compiled some of her video footage into a montage from the event. Enjoy!