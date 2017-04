It’s promising to be an exciting year at The Event at Rebecca Farm this year, with both the National Junior and Young Rider Championships, multiple FEI divisions through a CCI3* as well as Horse Trials running all in one action packed week in beautiful Kalispell, Montana.

Rebecca Farm just released a preview video for this year’s event, and we can’t wait until July! Mark your calendars for July 19-23 for one of the literal best weekends all year. Go Eventing!