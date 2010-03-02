Tuesday Morning Eventing Links

Here are a few miscellaneous links for your browsing pleasure.
3D3W: Josh Walker, Amy Tryon part 2
The great Sally O’Connor explains the difference between giving rein in the prelim and 1* tests.
Badminton first-timer Sarah Stretton will be blogging her journey for H&H.
Boyd has some nice young horses coming along this spring.
Horse safety is being showcased at the Dubai Horse Fair.
Red Hills is getting the media excited about Red Hills.
Advertise the USET on your website and receive a tax deduction.
*I would also like to extend a thank you to our friends at the Chronicle for giving us a shout-out tweet on Monday. I was going to say thanks via Eventing Nation’s super secret twitter account, but that tweet would be our first ever. I had the pleasure of meeting Erin, the Chronicle’s new media director, a few weeks ago, and I was impressed with how much she really knows her stuff, as evidenced by the incredible steps forward that the Chronicle site has taken over the past few months. We always enjoy working along side the Chronicle folks.
1 Comment
