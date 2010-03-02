Tuesday Morning Eventing Links

Here are a few miscellaneous links for your browsing pleasure.

3D3W: Josh Walker, Amy Tryon part 2





The great Sally O’Connor explains the difference between giving rein in the prelim and 1* tests.





Badminton first-timer Sarah Stretton will be blogging her journey for H&H.





Boyd has some nice young horses coming along this spring.





Horse safety is being showcased at the Dubai Horse Fair.





Red Hills is getting the media excited about Red Hills.





Advertise the USET on your website and receive a tax deduction.



