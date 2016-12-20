Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

Can you believe it’s the week of Christmas? I sure as heck can’t. It seems like Thanksgiving was barely a few days ago, and now I’m looking ahead to 2017 with saucer sized eyes. It’s insane how quickly a year can pass; it’s time to start dusting off those New Year’s resolutions! I’m not a particularly good resolution keeper, but maybe I should resolve to keep resolutions this time around. What about you, EN? What are your horse related New Year’s resolutions?

Events Opening This Week:

Stable View Winter Horse Trials (SC, A-3), Poplar Place Farm February H.T. (GA, A-3), Sporting Days Farm Horse Trials I (SC, A-3), Galway Downs Winter H.T. (CA, A-6)

Events Closing Today:

Ocala Winter I Presented by Brian Cox Farm Team (FL, A-3)

News & Notes:

It’s time to vote for EquiRatings Horse of the Year, and the U.S. has one horse in the running in Rio individual bronze medalist Mighty Nice! He’s currently in a hotly contested race and needs your votes to get through to the next round. Vote for him in the Twitter poll at bit.ly/Vote4Happy [#ERHOTY Voting]

Chris Burton, Leslie Law and Chris Ryan have been named as the featured clinicians for the 2017 ICP and Young Horse Symposium. This highly anticipated event will be held in Ocala February 20-22. The ICP Symposium will be held at Longwood Farm South, while the Young Horse Symposium will take place at the Ocala Jockey Club. If you’re in the area, these are definitely two events worth attending. [USEA ICP and Young Horse Symposium]

Looking to the first events of the new season, this is a good time to be looking at your horse’s fitness routine. This helpful article from Horse & Hound gives some insight on keeping a lower level event horse correctly fit. [Fitness Plan for Event Horses]

Are you a past or present barn kid? Then this great blog from The Chronicle of the Horse is for you. Take a read as Meghan Holland gives advice to the past, present and future “barn rats” that we all know and love. [Advice for Past, Present and Future Barn Kids]

Tuesday Video:

In the holiday spirit, let’s revisit one of the best horse-y commercials there ever was: