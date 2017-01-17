Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

It’s really cool to follow people’s journeys as they achieve their respective goals with their horses. A few friends of mine from back home journeyed to Ocala this winter to soak up the sun and the #eventingsunnyFL, and I’ve really enjoyed following their progress as they eye move ups and the beginnings of their season. And for a bit of extra motivation for the week, take the example of Mallory Stiver, a young rider from Kansas City who has produced her OTTB, PF Hugo Boss all the way from his retirement from the track to an upcoming move up to Prelim. We all have it in us, if we just put our minds to it!

Events Opening This Week:

Rocking Horse Winter III H.T. (FL, A-3), Twin Rivers Winter H.T. (CA, A-6), Full Gallop Farm March I H.T. (SC, A-3), Sporting Days Farm Horse Trials II (SC, A-3)

Events Closing Today:

Galway Downs Winter H.T. (CA, A-6), Stable View Winter Horse Trials (SC, A-3), Sporting Days Farm Horse Trials I (SC, A-3), Poplar Place Farm February H.T. (GA, A-3)

News & Notes:

Amateurs are invited to participate in a sporthorse research study with $25 gift card drawing. Amateurs who own horses and compete in Dressage, Show Jumping, and/or Eventing are invited to participate in a research study involving a short, 10 minute online survey. This study is being conducted to discover behavioral patterns with new market media trends in the horse industry, specifically the advertising considerations of buying and selling sporthorses. To partake in this study, follow the link to complete the survey. Enter the drawing at the end of the survey for a chance to win one of four $25 SmartPak gift cards! [Sporthorse Research Study]

We reported on Cambalda’s return to competition this weekend with super groom Erin Rose, and now she’s written a blog for The Chronicle of the Horse on her dream weekend. Catch up on Erin’s ride of a lifetime aboard “Ping” at Three Lakes Horse Trials this weekend. [A Pretty Amazing Day]

Do you own a horse who is prone to colic? If so, how do you decide what diet to keep him on? Let this commentary article from The Horse help you make important decisions when it comes to a colicky horse. [How Much Grain to Feed a Colic Prone Horse]

Tuesday Video:

In light of Buck Davidson himself visiting Southern California this week for a clinic, here’s a look behind the scenes at BDJ Eventing: