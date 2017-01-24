Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

We’re relieved to report that no one was harmed when a roof was ripped off of one of Buck Davidson’s barns at his Ocala, Florida base on Sunday. Buck confirmed to EN that the damage was strictly structural and that there were no injuries. “I am so thankful that all of the people and horses are totally fine,” he said. “We got incredibly lucky. The roof can be replaced, horses and people cannot. If anyone is good at putting on a roof and isn’t too busy, I think we have a job for you! We dodged a bullet.”

Events Opening This Week:

Red Hills International Horse Trials & Trade Fair (FL, A-3), Southern Pines H.T. (NC, A-2), Full Gallop Farm March II H.T. (SC, A-3)

Events Closing Today:

Ocala Winter II Presented by Brian Cox Farm Team (FL, A-3), Full Gallop Farm February H.T. (SC, A-3), Pine Top Intermediate Horse Trials (GA, A-3)

News & Notes:

The Midsouth Eventing & Dressage Association annual meeting is approaching on February 4! To be held at the Four Points Sheraton in Lexington, Ky., the annual meeting will feature a cocktail hour and awards banquet. There will also be a member discussion forum in an ongoing effort to improve the equine community. [Midsouth Eventing & Dressage Association Annual Meeting]

Are you heading to Ocala this winter? Be sure to stop by and check out the USEA ICP Symposium and Young Event Horse Symposium that will be taking place in February. These are great educational opportunities for professionals and amateurs alike, and the USEA is always continuing to find ways to educate their members on various aspects of the sport. [USEA ICP and YEH Symposiums]

Do pre- and probiotics actually help your horse? There are people who will argue both sides, so this column from The Horse might help clear up any questions you might have. [Pre- and Probiotics for Horses]

Tuesday Video:

Not necessarily eventing related, but this video from McLain Ward on his bit choices is pretty interesting: