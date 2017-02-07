Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

Fascinating insights into how performance analysis is changing the sport from Diarmuid Byrne from @equiratings at the Eventing Forum #IEF17 A photo posted by @thegaitpost on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:13am PST

Those of you who attended EquiRatings‘ standing-room only presentation at the 2016 USEA Convention will not be surprised to hear that Diarm Byrne captivated the International Eventing Forum audience yesterday at Hartpury College.

When you consider that Eventing Ireland reduced falls at the CNC2* level by 66% last year while using the EquiRatings Quality Index, it’s clear that data analysis can only help to bolster a safer sport. Our friends at The Gaitpost have a full video interview with Diarm here. Stay tuned for more on the International Eventing Forum here on EN.

Stable View Spring Horse Trials (SC, A-3) Carolina International CIC and Horse Trial (NC, A-2) Poplar Place Farm March H.T. (GA, A-3)

Full Gallop Farm March I H.T. (SC, A-3) Sporting Days Farm Horse Trials II (SC, A-3) Rocking Horse Winter III H.T. (FL, A-3) Twin Rivers Winter H.T. (CA, A-6)

Have you been reading William Micklem’s safety series on EN? The final column, entitled “Safety and Us,” will be released Thursday ahead of the Eventing Risk Management Summit on Feb. 10-12, which will bring together course designers, technical delegates, judges and national safety officers at Tattersalls. Click to read through all the parts so far, and stay tuned for the next column on Thursday: part one, part two, part three, part four, part five.

The USEF has released the dressage test for the new Modified level, which will be used for the first time this year. While it’s performed in a small arena, the test requires sitting trot throughout. The test also includes a leg yield to canter, which for riders moving from Training to Modified will be their first introduction to lateral work in a test. [Dressage Test Released for New Modified Level]

Bored with riding in the indoor this winter? Caroline Moore, coach to the British junior eventing team, offered several exercises to spice things up at the International Eventing Forum. [3 exercises to spice up your training at home]

Is your horse’s dental care current? Learn about dental disease, oral care and tooth-related behavior issues during “Ask TheHorse Live” this Thursday at 8 p.m. EST. The online Q&A gives participants a chance to have their dental questions answered by Dr. Lynn Caldwell of Silverton Equine Veterinary Services in Silverton, Oregon. [Register here]

