Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

And so begins another Valentine’s Day, otherwise known as Singles Awareness Day for many. I have always had mixed feelings about Valentine’s Day. Even in a relationship, I kind of feel guilty for professing love all over social media for the whole world to see because it just feels like an obligation today. But, one thing I won’t turn down are Rolex tickets, so I mean if someone wanted to step up and do that, I’d celebrate Valentine’s Day all day long. Until tomorrow, at least.

Events Opening This Week:

Twin Rivers CCI,CIC & H.T. (CA, A-6), Rocking Horse Spring H.T. (FL, A-3), Texas Rose Horse Park H.T. (TX, A-5), Morven Park Spring Horse Trial (VA, A-2), Full Gallop Farm April H.T. (SC, A-3), Galway Downs International Horse Trials (CA, A-6)



Events Closing Today:

Full Gallop Farm March I H.T. (SC, A-3), Sporting Days Farm Horse Trials II (SC, A-3), Rocking Horse Winter III H.T. (FL, A-3), Twin Rivers Winter H.T. (CA, A-6)

News & Notes:

Stable View Farm recently hosted a clinic with William Fox-Pitt, who seems to be on a whirlwind U.S. tour. In this recap on the USEA website, there are several “Fox-Pittisms” to take home with you. We quite enjoyed the list! [William Fox-Pittisms from Stable View]

We’re still longing for the palm trees and sunshine that were synonymous with the Wellington Eventing Showcase earlier this month. Now we can continue to relive the fun with this beautiful photo gallery. [Wellington Eventing Showcase Gallery]

In honor of Valentine’s Day, check out this list of ways being an equestrian prepares you for dating. We knew some of these skills would come in handy one day! [5 Ways Equestrians Are Prepped for Dating]

Eric Smiley is returning to Aiken for two eventing clinics in March. One of a select few to hold the qualification of BE Master Coach, Eric is a world-class trainer, FEI official, coach of the 2012 Belgium Olympic event team and one of the founders of the International Eventing Forum. The clinic dates are March 2-7 and March 14-19. Contact [email protected] for more information.



Tuesday Video:

Check out Cavalor rider Zach Brandt and Vasilev at Ocala Winter II as they prep for their first Advanced run together: