Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

Um, can we say #goals? For real, if I thought my horse would keep it together long enough for me to go to Starbucks, I really do think my life would be complete. And then my Starbucks tab would increase exponentially. Maybe this isn’t such a good idea…

Events Opening This Week:

CDCTA Spring H.T. (VA, A-2), Pine Hill Spring H.T. (TX, A-5), The Event Derby & Clinics at Fresno County Horse Park (CA, A-6), The Fork CIC3*/CIC2*/CIC1* & HT (NC, A-2), Chattahoochee Hills H.T. (GA, A-3), Spring Bay H.T. (KY, A-8), St. Johns H.T. (AZ, A-10)

Events Closing Today:

Southern Pines H.T. (NC, A-2), Red Hills International Horse Trials & Trade Fair (FL, A-3), Full Gallop Farm March II H.T. (SC, A-3)

News & Notes:

The USEA Young Horse Symposium is currently underway in Ocala, and there is a lot to learn when it comes to handling and educating young event horses. Chris Ryan was the featured headliner of yesterday’s Future Event Horse seminar, and the USEA has a great recap on the day here.

If you’re one of our UK readers, you definitely want to check out Elite Horse Owners’ Ambition Open Day in Devon this coming Saturday, February 25. Featuring a guest appearance by Mary King and EHO rider Tim Cheffings, the event will spotlight the Ambition syndicate for potential owners. [Ambition Open Day]

The 2017 FEI Sports Forum will be held April 10-11 in Switzerland, where jumping, eventing and endurance experts will discuss key topics pertaining to equestrian sport. The eventing sessions will feature David O’Connor and Giuseppe Della Chiesa and their thoughts on risk management. The sessions will be streamed live on inside.fei.org as well. [Inside FEI]

Tuesday Video: