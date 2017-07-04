Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

Happy Fourth of July, EN! Here’s Will Coleman’s ride Dondante, owned by the Four Star Eventing Group and Team Rebecca, giving his best founding fathers impersonation in honor of the holiday. We hope your Independence Day is red on the right, white on the left and patriotic insanity in the middle!

National Holiday: Independence Day & National Barbecue Day. Well paired!

Events Opening This Week: Waredaca Farm H.T. (MD, A-2) Genesee Valley Riding & Driving Club H.T. (NY, A-1) Full Gallop Farm August HT (SC, A-3) Huntington Farm H.T. (VT, A-1) Applewood Farm YEH/FEH & Mini Event (NJ, A-2)

Events Closing Today: SPC National Championship (KY, A-11) Silverwood Farm Summer H.T. (WI, A-4) Full Moon Farms H.T.(MD, A-2) Event at Rebecca Farm (MT, A-7) Fitch’s Corner H.T. (NY, A-1)

Tuesday News and Notes:

Margie Davis has been recognized by the USEA as the July Volunteer of the Month. Besides giving her time whenever necessary, she has also served as the Volunteer Coordinator at Cooper Meadows for the last 14 years. If you see her helping out in Area VI, don’t forget to say thank you! [Margie Davis: USEA’s Volunteer of the Month Presented by Athletux]

Holidays can be stressful for horse owners, and Forth of July may be the most nerve-wracking of them all. The Horse shares a few tips for keeping horses calm and safe during the firework festivities. [Tips for Keeping Horses Safe During July 4th Festivities]

Austria hosted their first Eventing Nations Cup this weekend at Wiener Neustadt. Germany came out on top, but the Austrian team was thrilled with a podium finish in third place. Georgia Spence rode to the individual win for Great Britain. [Finale of Nations Cup Eventing at Wiener Neustadt]

Tuesday Video: Helmet Cam alert! Melanie Smith and Shakedown take us around the Preliminary course at Stableview:

