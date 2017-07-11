Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

I came across this photo through the Facebook Group “OTTB Connect.” Eventer Claire Louise Wightman shows off her horse’s laid back attitude toward drops into water. I’m always impressed with pictures like these because when I jump I’m far too busy creating some sort of terror-plagued/focused face to look for a camera. Claire clearly has it down pat though!

Events Opening This Week: Caber Farm Horse Trial (WA, A-7) Shepherd Ranch SYVPC H.T. II (CA, A-6) Town Hill Farm Horse Trials(CT, A-1) The Event at Archer (WY, A-9) Richland Park H.T. (MI, A-8) Richland Park H.T. (MI, A-8) Feather Creek H.T. (OK, A-5) Loudoun Hunt Pony Club Fall H.T. (VA, A-2)

Events Closing Today: Cobblestone Farms H.T. (MI, A-8) Horse Park of New Jersey Horse Trials II (NJ, A-2) Stoneleigh-Burnham Summer H.T (MA, A-1) Hunt Club Farms H.T. (VA, A-2)

Researchers at the University of Birmingham have identified new biomarkers that could be used to detect brain injuries. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is the leading cause of death and liabilities in young adults according to the World Health Organization, and early and correct diagnosis of a TBI can make a huge difference for recovery. These biomarkers can indicate whether the brain has suffered injury, and the hope is that a test can be created for first responders to use on the site of an accident. [Concussion Research Breakthrough Paves Way for Speedy Brain Injury Detection]

Sometimes it can be challenging to build confidence in a young horse. Erick Dierks focuses on balancing exercises to help, starting with the mounting block. [Creating Balance to Instill Confidence in Young Horses with Eric Dierks]

You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink. This may be true, but there are a few tips that can help them choose to drink. Competing during the summer makes horse hydration especially important. [How to Get a Horse to Drink When Away From Home]

One day Adrienne Dixon decided she needed a lifestyle change and moved to Ireland to work for show jumper Greg Broderick. After graduating from college and working in the event planning industry, she knew her heart wasn’t in it. So, she took the plunge into horses full time, in Ireland! She’s blogging about her experiences for The Chronicle of the Horse [California Goes Clover]

Tuesday Video: If you were busy watching the live stream of Great Meadow this weekend, catch up withThomas Carlile and Upsilon’s cross country trip around Event Rider Masters at Barbury.