Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

It’s here! The Event at Rebecca Farm kicks off today with the USEA’s Young and Future Event Horse divisions. Going to Rebecca Farm has always been a big bucket list item, and I’m happy to say I’ll get it check it off this year! Unfortunately not on horseback, but a happy spectator nonetheless.

National Holiday: National Sour Candy Day, National Caviar Day

Events Opening This Week: Woodland Stallion Station H.T. (CA, A-6) USEA AEC, Adequan Gold Cup Finals, and ATC Finals (NC, A-2) Silverwood Farm H.T. (WI, A-4) Park Equine KY Classique H.T. (KY, A-8) Seneca Valley Pony Club H.T.(MD, A-2)

Events Closing Today: Olney Farm H.T. (MD, A-2) Catalpa Corner Charity Horse Trial (IA, A-4) Millbrook H.T. (NY, A-1) River Glen Summer H.T. (TN, A-3)

News & Notes:

Sarah Broussard is many things… the driving force behind The Event at Rebecca Farm, a mother, and a paramedic. 406 Women’s Magazine dives into Sarah’s life from living in a pickup camper to compete as a teenage, to skijoring. [Meeting Super Sarah: The Woman Behind The Event at Rebecca Farm]

Did you know the average horse carries 58% of its weight on his front legs and 42% on his hind legs? After seventeen years of collecting data on gait analysis, Hilary Clayton has determined the horse’s sling muscles (serratus ventralis thoracis and pectoral muscles) are one of the most important in attaining self carriage. [The Significance of a Horse’s Chest Sling Muscles Biomechanics Research]

Top eventer Georgie Spence says “listen to your parents.” Horse & Hound rounded up eighteen top riders and asked them what advice they’d give their 15-year-old selves. Hindsight may be 20/20, but sometimes you can learn the lessons from someone else’s past. [18 Ways to Make Your Equestrian Dreams Come True]

There’s a rivalry heating up this weekend at Aachen CHIO. Laura Graves is heading to Aachen in top form to give Germany’s Isabell Werth a run for her money. Laura says she emulates Isabell’s precision in the dressage arena on a daily basis, but she is hoping she can top her scores this weekend. [Ringside Chat: Laura Graves is Ready to Take on Isabell Werth at Aachen]

Tuesday Video: Sharpen up your braiding skills with a tutorial from Lainey Ashker:



