Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Billys. Yesterday she posted to Instagram announcing her engagement to Jeff Shady. The whole EN team would like to wish these two a lifetime of happiness!

National Holiday: National Girlfriends Day and National Night Out Day. Enjoy it, ladies!

Events Opening This Week: Colorado Horse Park Horse Trials/Derby (CO, A-9) Marlborough H.T (MD, A-2) Plantation Field International CIC (PA, A-2) GMHA September Horse Trials (VT, A-1) MeadowCreek Park H.T – The Fall Social Event (TX, A-5) Poplar Place Farm September H.T. (GA, A-3) Stone Gate Farm H.T. (OH, A-8) Otter Creek Fall H.T. (WI, A-4) Colorado Horse Park Horse Trials/Derby (CO, A-9) Flying Cross Farm H.T.(KY, A-8)

Events Closing Today: Applewood Farm YEH/FEH & Mini Event (NJ, A-2) Huntington Farm H.T. (VT, A-1) Waredaca Farm H.T.(MD, A-2) Genesee Valley Riding & Driving Club H.T. (NY, A-1) Full Gallop Farm August HT (SC, A-3)

Tuesday News & Notes:

Charles Owen Technical Merit Award recognizes safe and appropriate cross country riding. Dan Michaels and Megan Compton are the two newest recipients of this award after their tactful riding at the Coconino Summer I H.T. In a sport whose jumping phases are penalty-based, it’s nice to see effective riding rewarded! [Charles Owen Technical Merit Award Rewards Cross Country Technique at Coconino]

Put Ros on your radar. Rosalind Canter, that is. The 31-year-old eventer from Lincolnshire is making her debut for on the senior squad for Great Britain next month at the European Eventing Championships, and she’s quickly becoming one to watch at the top levels of the sport. [7 Reasons This Eventer Needs to Be on Your Radar NOW]

Loose horse… err… pony! A shetland named Sugar took it upon herself to tour the lorry park, show jumping and cross country at Calmsden Horse Trials in Cirencester, UK. Sugar is a companion horse, but showed she clearly has ambition for more as she took on a few BE80 fences during her outing. [Oh, Sugar! How One Escapee Mini Brought Calmsden BE to a Standstill]

Tuesday Video: Ride around the novice course with Ashley Russell and Philharmonic at Hunt Club Farm.