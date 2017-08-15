Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

Germany is officially on site at Strzegom for the European Eventing Championships! Ingrid Klimke and Horseware Hale Bob are fresh of their Aachen win, so they definitely have momentum for a big weekend ahead. Dressage will begin on Thursday, and you can watch the live stream on FEI TV.

#WylieWatch: Track Leslie Wylie in the Mongol Derby!

National Holiday: National Relaxation Day

Events Opening This Week: Larkin Hill H.T. (NY, A-1) Stable View Advanced Oktoberfest Horse Trials (SC, A-3) Fair Hill International CCI***/** (MD, A-2) Morven Park Fall International H.T. & CIC*/**/*** (VA, A-2) Woodland Stallion Station H.T. (CA, A-6) University of New Hampshire H.T.(NH, A-1) ESDCTA New Jersey H.T. at the Horsepark (NJ, A-2) Carolina Horse Park Young Event Horse Competition (NC, A-2) 3rd Annual Fall Spokane Sport Horse Farm H.T. (WA, A-7) Jump Start H.T. (KY, A-8)

Events Closing This Week: Park Equine KY Classique H.T. (KY, A-8) USEA AEC, Adequan Gold Cup Finals, and ATC Finals (NC, A-2) Silverwood Farm H.T. (WI, A-4) Seneca Valley Pony Club H.T. (MD, A-2)

Tuesday News and Notes:

Turn on the forehand is a big learning curve for a young horse. But Meghan Truppner says it is an important submission question. She starts their introduction to this on the ground to gradually introduce the concept. [Introduce Turn on the Forehand to Your Young Horse]

Barn fires are a horse owner’s worst nightmare. And unfortunately, hay can be easily ignited. There are many steps you can take to protect your horses and your barn, including safer hay storage. [Don’t Let Your Horse Hay Go Up In Flames]

EN knows how therapeutic horses can be, and the rest of the world is figuring it out too. The U.S. House of Representatives recently approved an amendment to increase funding for the Veteran’s Affairs Adaptive Sports Grant for equine-assisted therapy for $5,000,000 [House Approves $5M for Equine-Assisted Therapy Aid to Veterans]

Tuesday Video: Before you know it, it will be time for our fall three-days! Fair Hill entires open today: