Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

Riders Erin Jarboe, Ariel Scholl, Hannah Ackerman, and Jamie Yale contributed to a team win this weekend at FENCE in Landrum, SC! All three UGA teams had great rides with competitive scores. Way to go team! A post shared by Eventing Team At UGA (@ugaeventing) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

I’m a proud alum today! As the Eventing Team at The University of Georgia took the win in the Collegiate Challenge at FENCE. I was a member of the founding team and FENCE was our very first team challenge in 2013. It was such a fun experience to start, and I hope this new group of girls enjoys it just as much as I did. Go Dawgs!

National Holiday: National Food Day (YAS)

Events Opening This Week: None!

Events Closing This Week: Ocala Jockey Club 3-Day International Event (FL, A-3)

Tuesday News:

2017 has been dubbed the Year of Izzy Taylor. #BusyIzzy has picked up nine international wins this year, seven of which are at three-star level. At 71 international runs, she had more than any other rider in the world. What can’t this girl do? [2017 – The Year of Taylor]

Ever wanted a chance to learn from David O’Connor? Now’s your chance! The Mid-South Eventing and Dressage Association is bringing David to the Bluegrass for a two-day educational forum, December 2-3, 2017. Day one will be a discussion on the sport and the O’Connor training method, and day two will be a clinic at Midland Farm. Sign up today! [Eventing Superstar David O’Connor to Offer Educational Opportunities in the Bluegrass]

Each of us is responsible for knowing the rules for competition, but that’s a thick rulebook to memorize! Thankfully, the USEA is offering some rule refreshers. In this edition, they talk about what to wear. Brush up before your next show! [Rule Refresher: Dress, Attire Edition]

Badminton Course Designer Eric Winter is slated to make his U.S. debut at Galway Downs. His first American course will be at Galway for next month’s CCI3*. With a new course designer, the venue has also rearranged the track to be more spectator friendly, with a new combination in the show jumping ring beside a Jumbotron. [Galway Downs Welcomes Eric Winter as New CCI3* Cross Country Course Designer]

Tuesday Video: We only have so many more events this year, enjoy the helmet cams while they last!



