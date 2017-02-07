Tuesday Video from SpectraVET: British Super Groom Alex Van Tuyll Shares Top Tips at IEF

What’s the secret to perfect quarter marks? How do you get every last speck of dirt and hay out of a barn aisle? British super groom Alex Van Tuyll, who spent a decade working for William Fox-Pitt, shared her secrets with Ellie Kelly in this video from The Gaitpost.

Alex was a presenter at the 2017 International Eventing Forum, held yesterday at Hartbury College in Gloucester, England. The annual forum aims to deliver insight, opinion and knowledge beneficial to riders and trainers seeking to up their eventing game. Britain-based California eventer Sophie Hulme was in attendance and will be bringing us a recap tomorrow so be sure to check back!

Go Eventing.

Why SpectraVET?

Reliable. Effective. Affordable.

SpectraVET is committed to providing only the highest-quality products and services to our customers, and to educating the world in the science and art of laser therapy.

We design and manufacture the broadest range of clinically-proven veterinary therapeutic laser products, which are represented and supported worldwide by our network of specialist distributors and authorized service centers.