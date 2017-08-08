Tuesday Video from SpectraVet: #BurghleyPony Excels in Cross Country Training with Mark Todd

Last week we introduced you to World Horse Welfare Pamela, an 8.3 hand rescued Sheltland pony with the heart of a 18 hand Thoroughbred. Set to become the smallest-ever Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials competitor, Pamela began her training last week with Carl Hester on the flat. This week, she took to cross country under the watchful eye of the Sir Mark Todd.

Pamela is backed by quite a few big name riders who will be training her for the event, and World Horse Welfare says her ‘star rider’ is yet to be named, BUT Mark may have accidentally given us a bit of a hint in his training video:

“She’s certainly got a very good jump, so as long as he gets the striding right – she hasn’t got a very big stride – I think she’ll look out for him after that,” Mark said.

Did you catch that? Looks like #BurghleyPony will potentially have a male jockey? EN would like to start the guessing – let us know in the comments who you think would be the ideal match for Pamela. Personally, I’d love to see a #BurghleyPony/MichaelJung duo. They’d be unstoppable!

Keep up with #BurghleyPony‘s progress via the World Horse Welfare and Burghley Facebook pages.

Go Pamela. Go eventing.

Why SpectraVET?

Reliable. Effective. Affordable.

SpectraVET is committed to providing only the highest-quality products and services to our customers, and to educating the world in the science and art of laser therapy.

We design and manufacture the broadest range of clinically-proven veterinary therapeutic laser products, which are represented and supported worldwide by our network of specialist distributors and authorized service centers.